Mongolia to cooperate with South Korea on gas safety

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the two sides will cooperate on flammable gas-related safety measures, legal frameworks, and joint efforts in training and research. This cooperation will play a vital role in implementing the technical assistance project aimed at “Establishing a Legal Framework and Strengthening an Integrated Monitoring System for the Safety of Flammable Gas Import, Storage, Transportation, Distribution, and Usage.”

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and the Republic of Korea. The extractive sector is one of the many areas of cooperation between the two countries, including politics, society, economy, humanities, culture, and education.

Earlier it was reported that Mongolia had unveiled a postage stamp to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.