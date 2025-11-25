Mongolia elected to UNESCO World Heritage Committee for 2025-2029

Mongolia was elected as a member of the Committee for the 2025-2029 term.

Twelve countries contested five open seats. Mongolia secured support from 97 of 161 States Parties, joining the Republic of Armenia, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the Czech Republic, and the Republic of Poland as newly elected members. This marks the first time Mongolia has been elected to the Committee, which registers World Heritage properties, improves their conservation, and allocates funding for necessary programs and projects. The election represents a historic milestone achieved through Mongolia’s active and multifaceted diplomatic engagement, strengthening the country’s standing within the international community.

Mongolia acceded to the Convention in 1990. Under the cultural category, Mongolia has listed the Orkhon Valley Cultural Landscape, the Petroglyphic Complexes of the Mongolian Altai, the Great Burkhan Khaldun and Mountain, its surrounding sacred landscape, and the Deer Stone Monuments and Related Bronze Age Sites; and under the natural category, the Uvs Nuur Basin, and the Landscapes of Dauria. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these inscriptions contribute to sustainable tourism development, enhance the conservation of Mongolia’s historical, cultural, and natural heritage, and support the expansion of archaeological research.

