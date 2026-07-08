Mongolia to celebrate ‘World Horse Day’ with National Naadam Festival

Aiming to promote equestrian culture, traditions, and the valuable heritage of nomadic civilization internationally, the event will welcome guests and delegates from over 50 countries to participate in the celebrations and promotion of horse culture.

The main events of “World Horse Day” will take place on July 13 at Khui Doloon Khudag, located near Ulaanbaatar, and the official program has been finalized.

Main events scheduled for July 13 include the official opening ceremony, a series of sports, cultural, and heritage events such as international horse racing, a parade of 10,000 horsemen, mounted archery competitions, horse circus performances, and traditional Mongolian horse races.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that another group of Przewalski's horses arrived in Kazakhstan from Tierpark Berlin in Germany.