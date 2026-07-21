Mongolia, Tajikistan expand bilateral cooperation with new agreements

The Joint Statement reaffirms both countries' commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across a range of sectors.

The 11 agreements cover transport, agriculture, trade, education, mining, environmental protection, youth and sports, geology, and investment.

Among the key documents is an agreement allowing holders of diplomatic and official passports from both countries to travel visa-free for up to 30 days, facilitating official exchanges and closer political and economic cooperation.

The two sides also signed an agreement on international road transport, a memorandum on plant protection and quarantine, and a 2026-2028 agricultural cooperation roadmap aimed at increasing trade in agricultural products.

Additional agreements focus on climate change and environmental protection, education and vocational training, mining safety, geological research, and investment and export promotion, laying the groundwork for joint projects, technology exchange and stronger business links.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that, at the invitation of President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon would pay a state visit to Mongolia from July 20 to 22, 2026.