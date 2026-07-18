President of Tajikistan to pay state visit to Mongolia

The visit will mark the first state visit by the Tajikistan’s president to Mongolia in 17 years, following his previous visit in 2009. It also serves as a reciprocal visit following President Khurelsukh's state visit to Tajikistan in 2025.

During the visit, the two presidents will hold official talks on expanding bilateral cooperation in politics, trade, the economy, agriculture, energy, transport and culture. They will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

A Mongolia-Tajikistan Business Roundtable and cultural events are scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the visit.

Mongolia and Tajikistan established diplomatic relations on April 24, 1992.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea and Mongolia plan to hold a ministerial committee on rare metals later this year.