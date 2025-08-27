Mongolia, South Korea to open joint rare metals research center

Within the framework of the project, a laboratory will be established based on the Geological Research and Analysis Center state-owned company, to jointly study technologies for enriching rare earth elements and rare metal ores, to localize enrichment technologies of the Republic of Korea, to train human resources, and to support cooperation between enterprises of the two countries in the field of rare metals.

Director General of the State Administration Department and State Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIMR), Dashpurev Buriad, met with the project team of the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM), the Republic of Korea side’s implementing agency, which is carrying out the establishment of the Mongolia-Republic of Korea Joint Rare Metals Research Center with the grant aid of the Government of the Republic of Korea.

