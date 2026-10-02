Mongolia signs ADB loans for education, health projects

Under the Second Additional Financing for the Sustaining Access to and Quality of Education During Economic Difficulties Project, nine new schools and five kindergartens will be constructed, 17 schools and one kindergarten will be expanded, and the construction of one school will be completed. These measures will increase the capacity of schools and kindergartens by 11,140 places.

Meanwhile, the $225 million Provincial Health Service Strengthening and Modernization Project will strengthen the capacity of health organizations in 19 aimags and gradually modernize aimag hospital infrastructure, emergency care, intensive care and surgical services.

The project will also modernize health centers in 11 remote soums and soums located along border crossings, improve the provision of necessary medical equipment and vehicles, and construct a new 300-bed model provincial hospital in Uvurkhangai aimag.

The two projects are being implemented under the General Financing Program agreed between Mongolia and the ADB in 2025.

During the signing of the agreements, Minister of Finance Mendsaikhan Zagdjav noted that cooperation between Mongolia and the ADB has successfully expanded over the past 35 years. He expressed appreciation to the ADB for making major investments and supporting the development of Mongolia’s education and health sectors, and expressed confidence that bilateral relations and cooperation would continue to strengthen.

Earlier, it was reported that a trade hub promoting Kazakhstan-made products is set to open in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.