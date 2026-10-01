Made in Kazakhstan trade hub to open in Mongolia

At the 10th session of the Kazakhstan-Mongolia Intergovernmental Commission in Astana, First Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova said KazTrade had signed agreements with Mongolian partners this year. Those agreements paved the way for a platform in Ulaanbaatar displaying Kazakh products permanently.

"We've already created a trade hub in Ulaanbaatar to showcase Kazakh products. It will open soon," the speaker said.

The Kazakh side also proposed that Mongolian partners open a similar trade office in Kazakhstan to promote Mongolian products.

Another area of focus is trade financing.

Kazakhstan's Export Credit Agency has begun working with Mongolia's Trade and Development Bank. The bank has been approved for a $33 million funding line. Under this line, deals worth about $21 million to supply Kazakh railway gondola cars are now being developed. Aizhan Bizhanova called them the first pilot deals, and their successful launch will determine how the mechanism develops further.

Kazakhstan also hopes other Mongolian banks will join and is calling on them to take a more flexible approach to financing terms. The agreement mainly aims to make trade financing more accessible for businesses and thereby increase mutual trade, Bizhanova clarified.

Transport logistics was another key topic at the meeting. Rail freight traffic rose 16% in the first eight months of 2026. In 2025, road freight increased 52%, reaching 17,300 tons.

Direct flights between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Mongolia are already operating. The two sides are also exploring ways to continue developing rail and road routes, including through China.

Particular attention is being paid to the Kazakhstan-Russia-Mongolia route and to developing transport infrastructure that would boost mutual trade and transit.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Kazakhstan and Mongolia are set to deepen trade and transport ties.