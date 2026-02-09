Mongolia reports over 14,000 confirmed measles cases

The majority of new measles infections were among school-age children who had had only one shot of the measles vaccine, the NCCD said in a statement.

In view of this, the NCCD advised parents to protect their children from a potentially severe disease by getting them two doses of the measles vaccine.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease transmitted by respiratory droplets and direct contact.

Common complications include fever, dry cough, runny nose, sore throat and inflamed eyes. The disease can be prevented by immunization.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that over 1,000 measles cases were registered in Kazakhstan in January 2026.