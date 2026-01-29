Over 1,000 measles cases recorded in Kazakhstan in January

The National Public Health Center said on Thursday that 1,368 measles cases, including 1,218 in children under 14, have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the beginning of 2026. 89% of those infected did not receive the measles vaccine.

The Center warned that falling vaccination rates have allowed measles to take hold in the country, especially among children.

Vaccine coverage has stalled amid the pandemic, vaccine refusal and mistrust, making familiar places such as schools, kindergartens, public transport, entertainment centers potentially unsafe. The situation remains tense in nearly all regions of the country, said the National Public Health Center, highlighting that the herd immunity principle is especially important.

The MMR vaccine (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccine), which is included in the national immunization calendar, is available in Kazakhstan. Children are offered 2 doses of the vaccine when they are 12 months and 6 years old.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to produce new medicines to boost local manufacturing.