Mongolia reports 44 cases of human tick-borne diseases

"Currently, five of the infected people were being treated at the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases," the NCCD said in a statement.

The incidence of tick-borne diseases increases in Mongolia during spring, it said.

The tick-borne encephalitis virus (TBEV) is a zoonotic agent that causes severe encephalitis in humans and is transmitted through the bites of infected ticks.

Common complications include fever, fatigue, headache, nausea and can cause meningitis.

