Mongolia pilots smart greenhouse technology in push for sustainable development

Head of the Food Industry Implementation Coordination Department at the Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry (MoFALI), D. Yesen-Erdene, met with Deputy Director of KOICA Mongolia, Seo Hyun-Jae, and representatives of Midbar to discuss the system. With support from KOICA, the company is collaborating with the Center for Research and Development in Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry under MFALI to test the technology under Mongolian conditions. The initiative is implemented as part of the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” sustainable development campaign, aiming to introduce advanced, innovative, and water-saving smart technologies.

The Air Farm system is an intelligent device that monitors soil moisture, air temperature, and plant growth in real time, facilitating labor efficiency, improving crop quality and yield, and drastically reducing water consumption. It can reduce water use by up to 99 percent compared to traditional farming and 90 percent compared to vertical farming. The system can be rapidly deployed in water-scarce areas, post-disaster environments, and field conditions, enabling short-term agricultural operations.

Another advantage is its compact, portable design, allowing assembly and operation within half a day. It is suitable for indoor and outdoor farming, and can be effectively applied in Mongolia’s water-limited regions, areas affected by climate change, and remote locations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants emphasized that implementing innovative smart technologies in agriculture would provide critical support for Mongolia’s food security and sustainable development policies.

Earlier, it was reported over 4,500 trees and shrubs are to be planted in Mongolia ahead of COP17.