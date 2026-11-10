Mongolia marks Chinggis Khaan’s 864th birth anniversary

The Nine White Banners serve as a formal representation of the majesty, independence, and unity of the Mongol state. As established in the 1992 Constitution of Mongolia, the traditional Great White Banner is officially recognized as a symbol of state honor.

The architectural designs for the placement, interior and base of the Nine White Banners were prepared by architect Amarsaikhan Ya. The banners were crafted by master artisans under the guidance of Enkhdavaa D., a master craftsman and lecturer at the Mongolian State University of Arts and Culture.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

The State Banners are made using selected white horsehair, at least 80 centimetres long, taken from the manes and tails of white stallions chosen from among the herds in Mongolia's 21 aimags and the capital city.

Personnel from Military Unit 032 of the Mongolian Armed Forces and state security officers took part in the ceremony, while a military brass band performed ceremonial music.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

Under Presidential Decree No. 4, dated January 9, 2012, the birth date of Chinggis Khaan was designated as the first day of the first month of winter according to the lunar calendar, based on the findings of a relevant working group and a proposal from the Mongolian Academy of Sciences. The day has since been observed annually as Mongolian National Pride Day.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan and Mongolia agreed to cooperate on expanding Chinggis Khaan International Airport, which was constructed with Japan's official development assistance.