Japan and Mongolia join forces to expand Chinggis Khaan International Airport

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Mongolian counterpart, Batmunkh Battsetseg, reached the agreement at a meeting in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia.

The planned expansion of the Mongolian airport near the capital is intended to increase people-to-people and economic exchanges between the two countries.

Mongolia regards Japan as its most important "third neighbor." The two ministers also confirmed plans to advance cooperation in the fields of security and artificial intelligence and exchanged views on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Motegi expressed appreciation for Mongolia's understanding and cooperation regarding the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Government of Mongolia and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) had signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation on green development, climate action and sustainable investment.