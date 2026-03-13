Mongolia leads Chess Gender Equality Index

The index evaluates the level of gender equality among national chess federations worldwide on a scale from 0 to 100 points. It is calculated based on three main indicators: participation, performance, and progress.

According to the study, Mongolia ranked first in the world for the participation and development of women chess players among 119 member countries registered with FIDE.

Nearly 40 percent of Mongolia’s active FIDE-rated chess players are women, which is a figure higher than the global average. Mongolia topped the index with 89.26 points, followed by Sri Lanka (86.99 points) and Uganda (84.62 points).

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates made the biggest improvement, climbing 73 places from 77th to 4th. The Maldives also rose significantly, moving up 50 places to rank 13th.

FIDE uses the GECI index as a statistical tool to help chess federations worldwide increase women’s participation, develop policies, and set development goals. Although women’s participation in chess has increased, the number of female players worldwide remains relatively low compared to the total number of players, and FIDE continues to implement international programs aimed at reducing this gap.

