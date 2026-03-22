Mongolia launches Global Money Week 2026 campaign

Initiated by the OECD in 2012, the campaign now spans more than 170 countries. Mongolia joined in 2013 and has since organized annual programs to strengthen financial literacy among children and youth. To date, over 193,000 young people have participated directly, while financial education initiatives have reached 3.7 million citizens nationwide.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

At the opening ceremony, Bank of Mongolia Governor Narantsogt Sanjaa highlighted the importance of financial literacy, noting that citizens who manage their money effectively also contribute to national economic growth. “A nation’s wealth depends on the prosperity of its citizens,” he remarked.

Over the next three weeks, partner organizations will host workshops and activities focused on saving, investing, risk management, and making sound financial decisions.

Earlier, Kazakhstan sent its trade mission to Mongolia, the first in seven years.