Mongolia, UNCCD Secretariat join efforts to promote country ahead of COP17

The team’s mission is to coordinate the annex to the “Host Country Agreement” signed between the Government of Mongolia and the UNCCD Secretariat and to focus on organizational arrangements for the upcoming conference, including internal logistics, reception of delegates, and joint efforts to promote Mongolia at international events.

State Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change of Mongolia Batbayar Shurenchuluun received the representatives of the UNCCD Secretariat to discuss preparations and planning for the 17th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17), which will be held in Ulaanbaatar from August 17 to 28, 2026.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

After reviewing the joint work plan between the Secretariat’s planning team and Mongolian government institutions, State Secretary Batbayar emphasized that special attention should be given to issues requiring mutual agreement within this year.

The representatives of the UNCCD Secretariat highlighted the importance of inclusive participation in COP17, involving children, youth, local communities, herders, civil society organizations, and the private sector. Stressing the need for financial support to ensure their engagement, the Secretariat reaffirmed its commitment to assist.

The team will conduct a five-day working visit in Mongolia, present their report to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and the National Organizing Committee for COP17, and develop a detailed work plan for the coming year.

