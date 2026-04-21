Mongolia interested in increasing wheat imports from Kazakhstan

Mongolia’s President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa emphasized the honor of visiting Kazakhstan after 20 years, thanking the Government and friendly people for their warm welcome and hospitality.

He expressed confidence that the visit would further strengthen friendship and expand cooperation between the two nations, which share historical ties.

The Mongolian leader congratulated Kazakhstan on adopting its new Constitution, calling this historical event a foundation for strengthening democracy, the rule of law, human rights and freedoms, and economic growth.

He also highlighted opportunities for economic cooperation in livestock, light industry, and tourism.

He noted during the visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in 2024 to Mongolia, the countries approved the roadmap on trade and economic cooperation for 2025-2027 and set a goal to raise mutual commodity turnover up to 500 million US dollars.

As stated there, Mongolia sees potential to expand imports of fruits, vegetables, wheat, and seeds from Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and Mongolia agreed to resume direct air service.