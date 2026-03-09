Mongolia imported 12.2 mln fresh flowers in 2025

Flower demand peaks annually around International Women’s Day, when gifting flowers is a widespread tradition. In early 2026, imports continued steadily, with about one million flowers brought into the country during January and February, worth more than 350,000 US dollars.

Concerns recently surfaced over the safety of imported flowers, including claims they could pose health risks. Customs officials clarified that all fresh flowers and ornamental plants entering Mongolia must be accompanied by a phytosanitary certificate from the exporting country and undergo laboratory testing at customs. Only after passing inspection are import certificates issued, verifying both the origin and safety of the products. Consumers may request to see these certificates at retail outlets.

In terms of supply sources, 97.5 percent of flowers sold in Mongolia come from China, 2.0 percent from the Netherlands, with smaller volumes imported from Ecuador and South Korea.

Noteworthy, Türkiye exported some 80 million flowers to 35 countries, primarily the Netherlands and the UK, for International Women’s Day on March 8.