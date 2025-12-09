Mongolia, IAEA deepen cooperation on peaceful nuclear energy

During the talks, Minister Battsetseg voiced concern over the stability of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and emphasized Mongolia’s role since declaring itself a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in 1992. She highlighted the country’s consistent contributions to international peace, security, and non-proliferation efforts.

Grossi praised Mongolia’s active engagement, noting its ratification of the Convention on Nuclear Safety and the 2005 Amendment to the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material as significant contributions to global nuclear security.

Since joining the IAEA in 1973, Mongolia has supported the Agency’s work, with more than 100 national projects implemented under the Technical Cooperation Programme in fields such as health, agriculture, environment, mining, and education.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the IAEA expressed readiness to further strengthen collaboration with Mongolia. The Mongolian side invited Grossi to visit the country and reaffirmed its interest in advancing bilateral cooperation to a new level.

It should be noted, during his visit to Vienna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.