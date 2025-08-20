10-point consensus reached during China-India boundary meeting

China's Special Representative Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and India's Special Representative Shri Ajit Doval, also India's national security advisor, exchanged in-depth views in a candid manner on the China-India boundary question in accordance with the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries.

The two sides reached the following 10-point consensus:

1. Both sides positively evaluated the progress made in implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries since their meeting in Kazan, and noted that the boundary regions between China and India have remained peaceful and stable since the 23rd round of talks.

2. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the boundary regions, emphasized the need to resolve relevant issues through friendly consultations to promote the overall development of China-India relations.

3. Both sides agreed to approach the situation from the political perspective of the overall bilateral relationship, and to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for resolving the boundary question in accordance with the political guiding principles agreed by the two countries in 2005.

4. Both sides agreed to establish a demarcation expert group under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on China-India Border Affairs to explore the possibility of advancing demarcation negotiations in areas where conditions are ripe.

5. Both sides agreed to establish a working group under the framework of the WMCC to advance effective border management and control, maintaining peace and stability in boundary areas.

6. In addition to the existing general-level talks in the western section of the boundary, both sides agreed to establish a general-level talks mechanism in the eastern and central sections, and to hold a new round of general-level talks in the western section as soon as possible.

7. Both sides agreed to utilize the border management and control mechanisms through diplomatic and military channels, first reaching consensus on relevant principles and methods to promote de-escalation and management processes.

8. Both sides exchanged views on cross-boundary river cooperation and agreed to use the expert-level mechanism for cross-boundary rivers to maintain communication on renewing the cross-boundary river flood reporting memorandum of understanding. The Chinese side agreed to share emergency hydrological information on relevant rivers with the Indian side based on humanitarian principles.

9. Both sides agreed to reopen three traditional boundary trade markets.

10. Both sides agreed to hold the 25th round of talks in China in 2026.

