Mongolia home to 166 centenarians

The number of people aged 100 years or older increased by 7 compared to the same period last year, the statistical agency said.

Of the centenarians, 128 are female in the Asian country's 3.5 million population, it added.

The census was conducted on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year or Year of the Horse, known locally as the White Moon, which symbolizes the start of spring and the end of winter.

According to the lunar calendar, the White Moon this year begins on Feb. 18, which is also regarded as a traditional holiday to pay respect to seniors. During the holida.y, the government traditionally sends gifts to people aged 100 years or older.

