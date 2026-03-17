Mongolia, France to bolster urban development cooperation

In this context, the Governor of the Capital City and Mayor of Ulaanbaatar, Nyambaatar Khishgee, received a delegation led by the Ambassador of the French Republic to Mongolia, Corinne Pereira Da Silva, and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“France is our third neighbor and an important partner in Europe. Ulaanbaatar city is focusing on elevating its relations and cooperation with Paris and other cities to a new level. Specifically, meetings were held in Paris and Lyon in January this year as part of the Ulaanbaatar metro and cable car transport projects. I am confident that our cooperation will continue to expand and develop into a comprehensive strategic partnership,” Mayor Nyambaatar said during the meeting.

Ambassador Corinne Pereira expressed her readiness to fully support further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

This year marks the 61st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and the French Republic.

As reported earlier, Mongolia’s trade surplus widens as exports surge.