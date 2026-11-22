The goal was highlighted during a meeting in Washington, D.C., between Mongolia's Minister of Road and Transport Delgersaikhan Borkhuu and Verinda Fike, Regional Director for the Indo-Pacific at the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

The two sides reviewed progress in preparations for establishing direct air service between Mongolia and the United States under the Air Transport Agreement signed by the two countries in 2023. Minister Delgersaikhan said Mongolia plans to undergo a technical assessment by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the fourth quarter of 2027 and, following the completion of necessary preparations, begin direct flights in 2028.

According to the minister, direct air links would help boost trade, investment, tourism and economic cooperation, while also strengthening exchanges between citizens and business communities in both countries.

Delgersaikhan also expressed confidence in expanding cooperation in the transport sector, noting that several major infrastructure projects supported by USTDA are currently underway in Mongolia. He voiced interest in extending collaboration to railway and maritime transport.

For her part, Verinda Fike said USTDA is evaluating Mongolia’s civil aviation safety oversight system and developing recommendations to improve regulations, standards and legal frameworks. The project also includes training programs for aviation safety inspectors.

Fike reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting Mongolia’s infrastructure development efforts and said USTDA would explore opportunities to provide technical assistance and specialist training in the railway and maritime sectors, as well as facilitate cooperation with relevant U.S. institutions.

As written before, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev held talks with Daniel J. Edwards, the US Assistant Secretary of Transportation for Aviation and International Affairs, on the sidelines of the 7th ICAO World Air Transport Conference in Montreal.

The discussions focused on plans for direct flights between the two countries and further cooperation in civil aviation.