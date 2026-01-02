Mongolia among World’s Top 20 in Tourism Recovery

The report shows that in the first nine months of 2025, foreign arrivals to Mongolia rose by 16% compared to 2024, double the regional average.

Inbound tourism has also surged 44% above pre-pandemic levels in 2019, placing Mongolia among the fastest-recovering destinations globally. Officials say this reflects the impact of government initiatives to develop and promote tourism.

Photo credit: UN Tourism

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth, Mongolia’s strong tourism rebound is the result of policies under the “Years to Visit Mongolia” (2023–2028) initiative. Measures include expanded international promotion campaigns, simplified visa procedures, and a significant increase in international flight connections.

