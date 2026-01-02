Mongolia among World’s Top 20 in Tourism Recovery
Mongolia has been ranked among the top 20 countries worldwide for tourism recovery, according to the November 2025 edition of the World Tourism Barometer published by UN Tourism (UNWTO), Qazinform News Agency learnt from MONTSAME.
The report shows that in the first nine months of 2025, foreign arrivals to Mongolia rose by 16% compared to 2024, double the regional average.
Inbound tourism has also surged 44% above pre-pandemic levels in 2019, placing Mongolia among the fastest-recovering destinations globally. Officials say this reflects the impact of government initiatives to develop and promote tourism.
According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth, Mongolia’s strong tourism rebound is the result of policies under the “Years to Visit Mongolia” (2023–2028) initiative. Measures include expanded international promotion campaigns, simplified visa procedures, and a significant increase in international flight connections.
