Mongolia exports goods to 61 countries in Jan-Apr 2025

91.2 percent of the total exportts were delivered to the People’s Republic of China, followed by 5.6 percent to Switzerland, 1.1 percent to the United States, and 0.5 percent to the Russian Federation.

These four countries accounted for 98.3 percent of Mongolia’s total export volume.

During the reporting period, the total value of exported goods and raw materials amounted to USD 4.242 billion, representing a 14.1 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

Earlier it was reported that Mongolia is set to cooperate with South Korea on gas safety.