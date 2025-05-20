Mongolia, EU set to boost economic growth

At the meeting, which is held annually in commemoration of Europe Day, the current state of the Mongolian economy and the Government’s ongoing policies and reform measures were presented in detail. The participants of the meeting exchanged views on future areas of cooperation with the European Union. In particular, the Deputy Prime Minister underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation with the European Union and its member states to implement necessary policies and reforms aimed at accelerating economic growth by enhancing the education sector and enabling human capital mobility, while reinforcing the foundations of a free market economy.

The ambassadors expressed readiness to support the policies of the Government of Mongolia and to collaborate in promoting start-up businesses, expanding cooperation in investment, and the private sector.

As earlier reported, over the past two decades, Mongolia has deployed over 23 thousand troops to the United Nations peacekeeping operations.