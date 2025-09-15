Mongolia establishes Physical Education and Sports Science Institute

Specifically, the Developmental Association of Mongolian Sports Medicine, the Mongolian Sports Psychologists Association, and the Mongolian Association of Sports Nutrition have united to create the new institute, with sports doctor and sports injury researcher Tuvshinbayar Enkhtaivan appointed as its head. The institute was officially inaugurated on September 12, 2025.

According to Tuvshinbayar Enkhtaivan, President of the Institute, “The primary goal of this newly established institute is to develop and introduce science, technology, and innovation-based methodologies into Mongolian sports. It will enhance athletes’ performance, protect their health, and foster conditions for long-term success. Beyond athletes, we will also work with the health, education, and science sectors of the country to promote healthy citizens across all age groups, from youth and adolescents to adults and seniors. Our institute is open to cooperation with all federations and individual athletes. By applying fundamental scientific research, we aim to contribute to the sustainable achievements of Mongolian athletes. We seek not only to produce world-class athletes but also to highlight the unique characteristics and potential of Mongolian people. Over the past two years, we have conducted extensive research to bring in best practices from Asian countries such as the Republic of Korea, Japan, and the People’s Republic of China. We have recognized the need for a science-based policy tailored to Mongolia’s distinct context and established this institute accordingly.”

The press conference to introduce the institute to the public was attended by Gold Medalist of the Paralympic Games Paris 2024 taekwondo athlete Surenjav Ulambayar, two-time Gold Medalist of the World Wrestling Championships Batsetseg Soronzonbold, Mongolian Wrestling State Falcon Zolboo Natsagsuren, the Honored Athlete of Mongolia and Weightlifting World Champion Ankhtsetseg Munkhjantsan, and two-time Bronze Medalist of the World Judo Championships Baskhuu Yondonperenlei, along with other athletes from judo, weightlifting, volleyball, taekwondo, Mongolian wrestling, boxing, and professional combat sports, who shared their views on the initiative.

