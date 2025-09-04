Kazakhstan commissions 371 sports facilities in 5 years

Another 70 sports facilities are set to be put into operation by the end of 2025, he added.

According to him, 371 facilities have been built countrywide in the past five years.

“Among major projects is a sports center in Akmola region, fully financed from the recovered assets, the National Sports University, a 11,000-seat stadium in Kyzylorda, and a rowing canal in Turkistan. A new Kazhymukan Munaitpassov Stadium is under construction in Astana, scheduled to be completed in 2026,” Zharasbayev said.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sport also welcomes projects from private investors in the capital, such as Sana Sport, Sana Bilim and QazSwimAcademy complexes – and recommends the regions to create conditions for the implementation of similar projects, like allocating land plots, provision of infrastructure support, preferences for investors etc.

He also touched upon the development of children’s football, saying there are 7,432 summer fields across the country, and 1,420 of them need to be overhauled. The country also needs additional 1,694 fields.