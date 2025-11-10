Kyrgyzstan elected to UNESCO Executive Board until 2029

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Executive Board is UNESCO's key governing body, responsible for preparing the work of the General Conference, implementing its decisions, and developing the Organization's strategic and programmatic priorities. The Council is composed of 58 member states, elected for four-year terms.

Kyrgyzstan previously served as an effective member of this body from 2019 to 2023.

From 2012 to 2016, Kyrgyzstan was also a member of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, and from 2017 to 2021, the country was represented on the UNESCO World Heritage Committee and the Intergovernmental Council of the UNESCO International Programme for the Development of Communication.

The country's successive election demonstrates recognition of its active participation in the implementation of UNESCO's goals and programs, its contribution to advancing sustainable development goals and strengthening intercultural dialogue, and demonstrates the high level of trust of the Organization's member states.

Membership on the Executive Board provides an opportunity to actively participate in shaping UNESCO's strategic directions, promote the priorities of Kyrgyzstan and the Central Asian region, and strengthen international cooperation in education, science, culture, and communication. This election reflects Kyrgyzstan's commitment to the principles of multilateral diplomacy and the constructive contribution of small states to the development of international processes, and was made possible by the active efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Permanent Delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic to UNESCO, and the National Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic for UNESCO, aimed at promoting the country's national interests and strengthening its international authority.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan had participated in the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference.