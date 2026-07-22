Mongolia, EAEU roll out tariff cuts as new trade deal takes effect

Mongolia and the EAEU member states agreed to grant trade benefits and provide exemption from tariffs on 367 product categories under four agreed conditions.

Agricultural and livestock products account for 97.5 percent of the goods covered by the agreement that are exported from Mongolia. Import duties on finished leather, wool, and cashmere products will be eliminated, while tariffs on certain other products will be reduced by 50 percent.

The removal of tariffs ranging from 15 percent to 50 percent on Mongolian exports is expected to provide domestic producers with greater access to international markets and strengthen the country's export competitiveness.

According to preliminary government estimates, the agreement could double Mongolia's exports within three years and generate an additional 150 million US dollars in export revenue.

The interim trade agreement will remain in force beyond the initial three-year period unless either party submits a proposal to terminate it before the agreement expires.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Mongolia and Tajikistan expand bilateral cooperation with new agreements.