Mongolia, China agree to expand cooperation in animal and plant quarantine

The Memorandum was signed by the Director of the Policy and Planning Department of the Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry of Mongolia, Ts. Bolorchuluun, and Director of the Plant Quarantine Division of the Animal and Plant Quarantine Department of the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, Yu Xiaodong.

By establishing this document, the two countries aim to expand quarantine and technical cooperation on the cross-border movement of livestock, animals, plants, and their products of origin, prevent cross-border outbreaks of pests and infectious diseases, cooperate in the detection; mutually exchange information, and facilitate and expand trade by promoting agricultural and forestry production.

