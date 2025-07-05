Mongolia records 24 moderate earthquakes in first half of 2025

Director of the NEMA Operations Management Department Colonel A. Dashnyam noted, " A 4.5-magnitude earthquake on July 2 in Bogd soum of Uvurkhangai aimag was felt by local residents. Additionally, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake registered on July 3 in Delgertsogt soum, Dundgobi aimag, was felt not only in the epicentral area but also in nearby soums—Saintsagaan, Adaatsag, and Deren—as well as in the capital city, Ulaanbaatar. Fortunately, no damages or injuries were reported."

Earthquakes in the 3.5 to 5.1 magnitude range usually do not cause structural damage; they are often felt indoors and can disturb unsecured items. Earthquakes above 5.0 magnitude, though still moderate, can cause more noticeable shaking, potentially affecting weak structures and causing concern among residents.

