Mongolia celebrates nomadic traditions at ‘Talyn Javkhaa’ Horse Culture Festival

The event aimed to promote winter tourism, highlight nomadic livelihoods and horse-related culture, enhance the value of Mongolian horses, safeguard intangible cultural heritage, pass traditional knowledge to younger generations, and further develop the branding of horses.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

A total of 37 herders from 13 aimags and three districts participated in the event. The event began with a herders’ parade, followed by competitions that highlight elements of winter horse-herding culture, including lassoing with a pole (uurga) and whip handling, taming untrained horses, lassoing on horseback and on foot, and noose-throwing. Winners were selected in each category.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

In the overall standings, herder Purevdorj R. from Batsumber soum of Tuv aimag, won first place, followed by herder Gombodorj Ts. from Delgerekh soum of Dornogobi aimag in second place, and herder Tsolmonbaatar O. from Murun soum of Khentii aimag in third place. Herder Bayanbaatar B. from Bayan-Nuur soum of Bulgan aimag took the fourth place, while herder Baasansukh B. from Argaltant soum of Tuv aimag finished fifth.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

During the event, the best participant in traditional national attire was also selected, and visitors were treated to traditional open-air tea. In addition, visitors enjoyed exhibitions and activities such as viewing Mongolian Bankhar and Taiga dogs, as well as visiting areas featuring national handicrafts and a local products fair.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

The Capital City Tourism Department, the Mongolian Herders’ Association, the Tengeriin Nuudelchin (Heavenly Nomad) Project, and theHushkhan brand co-organized the event.

Earlier, a camel festival was held in southern Mongolia.