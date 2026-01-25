Camel festival held in southern Mongolia

Under the auspices of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, the camel festival is being organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sport, Tourism and Youth, the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry as well as the provincial governor's office.

Hundreds of camel herders and camels across the nomadic country participated in the two-day festival held in the provincial capital city of Mandalgovi.

Very happy to join the Camel Festival in Dundgovi aimag, immersing in the unique camel culture.🐪



Despite the cold weather, the warm welcome we received truly heated things up.



And yes — sitting on a camel’s back, the sun really does look closer.😄 pic.twitter.com/2L6UrkuMGh — Шэнь Миньжуань 沈敏娟 Shen Minjuan (@ChnAmbMongolia) January 25, 2026

The festival features camel racing, camel polo, camel parade, camel relay races, and an exhibition of camel products.

In 2025, the camel population in Mongolia exceeded 501,000, according to a livestock census.

Dundgovi is located in the south of the Asian country, about 240 km from the capital city of Ulan Bator.

Earlier, it was reported that Mongolia plans to celebrate World Horse Day on July 11-13, 2026.