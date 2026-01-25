EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Camel festival held in southern Mongolia

    19:35, 25 January 2026

    A camel festival was held in Mongolia's southern province of Dundgovi on Sunday to promote tourism and pass on the camel culture to the next generations, Xinhua reported.

    Camel festival held in southern Mongolia
    Photo credit: @ChnAmbMongolia / X

    Under the auspices of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, the camel festival is being organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sport, Tourism and Youth, the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry as well as the provincial governor's office.

    Hundreds of camel herders and camels across the nomadic country participated in the two-day festival held in the provincial capital city of Mandalgovi.

    The festival features camel racing, camel polo, camel parade, camel relay races, and an exhibition of camel products.

    In 2025, the camel population in Mongolia exceeded 501,000, according to a livestock census.

    Dundgovi is located in the south of the Asian country, about 240 km from the capital city of Ulan Bator. 

    Earlier, it was reported that Mongolia plans to celebrate World Horse Day on July 11-13, 2026.

    Mongolia Animals World News Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All