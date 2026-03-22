Mongolia celebrates Nauryz, festival of renewal

Observed by more than 400 million people across 50 countries, Nauryz symbolizes balance, renewal, and humanity’s connection with nature. It is the moment when day and night stand equal, welcoming the arrival of a new season.

Recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in 2010 as an international holiday and inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Nauryz is celebrated widely across Central Asia, the Middle East, the Balkans, and the Caucasus.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

The word Nauryz comes from Old Persian — now (new) and ruz (day), meaning “New Day.” Its origins trace back to ancient Persia between the 4th and 7th centuries BCE, from where it spread across neighboring regions.

In Mongolia, ethnic Kazakhs celebrated Nauryz until 1937, when political circumstances interrupted the tradition. Since 1990, festivities have resumed in Ulaanbaatar, Bayan-Ulgii aimag, and other communities with Kazakh populations. Today, ethnic Kazakhs make up 3.9% of Mongolia’s population, with the majority — 76.3% — living in Bayan-Ulgii aimag, where the holiday remains a vibrant cultural event.

Notably, a spectacular drone show celebrates Nauryz in Kazakh capital.