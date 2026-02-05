Mongolia builds bridges with Kazakhstan, Australia

Amartuvshin noted the active expansion of ties with Kazakhstan, supported by the Presidents of the two countries.

He emphasized plans for a high-level visit this year to deepen the Mongolia–Kazakhstan strategic partnership.

Ambassador Seitakynov highlighted the historical, cultural, and traditional ties between the nations and pledged to strengthen cooperation, implement agreements, and expand economic collaboration.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed satisfaction with the rapid growth of ties with Australia, which have reached the level of a Comprehensive Partnership.

He stressed the importance of building on past high-level visits and reinforcing the legal framework for cooperation.

Ambassador Zeng reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to expanding cooperation in mining, agriculture, defense, education, and culture, while strengthening people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier, Kazakh Majilis ratified the EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement.