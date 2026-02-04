Majilis ratifies EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement
Majilis has ratified the Interim Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its Member States, on the one part, and Mongolia, on the other part, Qazinform News Agency reports.
“The Agreement provides for the abolition of import customs duties on 367 product categories between the EAEU countries and Mongolia. The agreement is concluded for a period of three years with automatic extension for another three years,” Acting Minister of Trade and Integration Zhanel Kushakova says.
According to her, the document encompasses technical, sanitary and phitosanitary measures, customs cooperation issues and domestic market protection measures, alongside other aspects of trade interaction.
“This agreement creates favorable conditions for goods to enter the Mongolian market. Its ratification will not entail negative socio-economic or legal consequences, nor will it require additional financial expenditures from the republican budget,” she noted.