Mongolia begins preparations to mark World Horse Day

The Organizing Committee led by Deputy Prime Minister Gankhuyag Khassuuri, convened its second meeting and instructed the sub-working groups to advance their tasks in accordance with the approved plan.

The committee reviewed a comprehensive action plan and budget aimed at promoting Mongolia’s traditions and cultural heritage internationally, enhance tourism, and preserve, safeguard, expand, and showcase the cultural legacy of the Mongolian horse.

Discussions also centered around sub-working group initiatives, including the development of livestock and green growth programs rooted in nomadic culture, the establishment of an equine rehabilitation and complementary therapy center, the introduction of digital infrastructure for herders, and the repatriatin of Mongolian horses that have served abroad.

Preliminary results from Mongolia’s nationwide livestock census conducted last year indicate that the country has about 5.1 million horses.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Mongolia had officially presented the ceremonial and casual uniforms of its national team for the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026.