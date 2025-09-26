Mongolia, Armenia establish legal framework for visa-free travel

Foreign Minister of Mongolia Battsetseg Batmunkh signed a protocol amending the “Agreement between the Government of Mongolia and the Government of the Republic of Armenia on Exemption from Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic, Official, and Ordinary Passports” with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan. The signing took place on the sidelines of the General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

With this protocol, citizens of both countries are now able to travel visa-free, which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlined as an important step to boost tourism, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

The Foreign Ministers noted with satisfaction that the traditional friendly relations and cooperation between Mongolia and the Republic of Armenia have been actively expanding in mutually interested areas as a result of joint efforts. They agreed to further deepen bilateral cooperation, with particular focus on increasing trade turnover.

The two sides also exchanged views on active cooperation within the framework of the United Nations and other international organizations, as well as on certain international issues of common concern.

Mongolia and the Republic of Armenia established diplomatic relations on February 21, 1992.

