Mongolia and Uzbekistan to develop cooperation in tourism

Within the framework of the State Visit, “The Pearl of Silk Road” Tourism Forum was held on June 23, 2025, in Ulaanbaatar. The first Tourism Forum, aimed at exploring cooperation opportunities in the tourism sector of the two countries, specifically developing and promoting the Silk Road and special interest tours and increasing the flow of tourists brought together more than 150 representatives of the tourism sectors of the two countries.

When the Mongol Empire secured the Silk Road in the 13th century, cities including Samarkand, Bukhara, and Tashkent in Uzbekistan flourished as centers of culture, religion, art, and architecture. Based on this history, the two countries, which established diplomatic relations in 1992, aim to bring the cooperation between the two countries in the tourism sector to a new level.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

President of the Mongolian Tourism Association Gantumur Damba said “ The two countries agreed to develop cooperation in the tourism sector during the State Visit by President of Mongolia Khuralsukh Ukhnaa to Uzbekistan last year. Our two countries share the same history and culture and also have similar values ​​in terms of the paths we have traveled. Uzbekistan has extensive experience in ensuring the preservation of culinary tourism, and tourism based on historical and cultural cities. However, for our country, adventure tourism based on a nomadic and equestrian culture is more common. Secondly, while Uzbekistan has a greater market presence in Asia and the Islamic world, ours is focused on East and North Asia, including South Korea, Japan, and China. We can share our opportunities and create mutually beneficial tourism products."

Photo credit: MONTSAME

The two sides plan to cooperate by participating in the "Silk Road Tourism " International Tourism Fair in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, organizing tour operator familiarization tours, and exchanging experiences. In addition, the legal basis for air relations was established in 2023, and the possibility of launching direct flights is being studied. The parties also agreed to work on creating tour packages for the two countries, improving the investment environment, and supporting the private sector.

