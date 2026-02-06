Mongolia and U.S. set sights on massive partnership

It is reported that on Thursday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, Battsetseg Batmunkh, met with Deputy Secretary of State of the United States of America, Christopher Landau.

At the meeting, in the furtherance of strengthening the Strategic Third Neighbor Partnership between the two nations, the sides exchanged views on deepening political trust, increasing the frequency of high-level bilateral visits, developing mutually beneficial cooperation in sectors such as trade, economy, investment, mining, and energy, solidifying people-to-people ties, and on regional issues.

In addition, noting the successful implementation of the Second Compact, co-implemented by the government of Mongolia and the Millennium Challenge Corporation of the US, as a symbol of Mongolia-US partnership, the two sides emphasized the importance of enriching the content and scope of future cooperation through bilateral discussion.

