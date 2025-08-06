Mongolia and Oman to explore establishment of joint investment fund

During the meeting, the two sides noted the active development of friendly relations and cooperation between Mongolia and the Sultanate of Oman in recent years and shared views on further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in the sectors of trade, economy, investment, mining, agriculture, and renewable energy.

Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh expressed pleasure that the Minister’s official visit to the Sultanate of Oman in February 2025 was fruitful, resulting in representatives led by the President of the OIA visiting Mongolia, holding meetings with relevant Ministries and agencies, and defining areas for future cooperation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia expressed its commitment to provide multifaceted support.

President of the OIA Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi noted that the meetings with the Prime Minister of Mongolia and officials from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Economy and Development, and the Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry of Mongolia were fruitful in terms of obtaining information about potential joint programs and projects. The President of the OIA expressed confidence that the first model project will commence soon.

The two sides agreed to study the matter of establishing a joint investment fund aimed at progressing bilateral economic and investment cooperation and to hold discussions on the level of relevant institutions.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Mongolia Zandanshatar Gombojav received President of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) of the Sultanate of Oman Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi on August 4, 2025.