Mongolia to cooperate with Oman to develop sovereign wealth fund, promote investment

During the meeting, Prime Minister Zandanshatar noted the active development of bilateral relations between Mongolia and the Sultanate of Oman in recent years and expressed Mongolia’s intention to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in the sectors of trade, economy, investment, mining, and agriculture. The Prime Minister introduced the National Sovereign Wealth Fund of Mongolia and proposed cooperation to study the OIA’s best practices.

The Oman Investment Authority (OIA) is the Sovereign Wealth Fund of the Sultanate of Oman, serving as the country’s main investment body responsible for the proper management and investment of revenues from oil and natural gas. The two sides agreed to commence cooperation in the area of the Sovereign Wealth Fund, emphasizing the importance of learning from Oman’s experiences in developing Mongolia’s National Sovereign Wealth Fund in line with international standards. The two parties exchanged views on opportunities for investment cooperation.

The Prime Minister of Mongolia stated that Mongolia, as a country with vast lands and abundant natural resources, including renewable energy, is open to developing cooperation with the Sultanate of Oman in the field of investment. Furthermore, Prime Minister Zandanshatar presented the Government’s policy regarding attracting foreign investment, highlighting that investment in the mineral exploration sector is crucial for the expansion of Mongolia’s economy.

Mr. Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi introduced the OIA’s operations and prioritized goals, and expressed readiness to implement joint programs and projects with Mongolia in the mining, agricultural, and renewable energy sectors.

