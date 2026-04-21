Kazakhstan, Mongolia deepen cooperation with new agreements
16:14, 21 April 2026
The talks between the official delegations of Kazakhstan and Mongolia in Astana on Tuesday concluded with signing of 13 documents, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The key documents signed include:
- Memorandum on the further development of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia;
- Memorandum of Mutual Understanding on enhancing trade and economic cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Mongolia;
- Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Nuclear Energy Agency of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of Mongolia in the field of the peaceful use of atomic energy;
- Memorandum of Mutual Understanding and Cooperation between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Finance of Mongolia;
- Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of Mongolia in the oil sector;
- Action Plan in the field of cultural and humanitarian cooperation for 2026–2027;
- Memorandum of Cooperation between the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Bank of Mongolia;
- Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna and Mongolia’s Erdenes Mongol.
- Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Administration of Astana city and the Office of the Administration of the city of Kharkhorum (New Kharkhorum project);
- Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Administration of Alatau city and the Office of the Administration of Kharkhorum (New Kharkhorum project);
- Memorandum of Mutual Understanding and Cooperation between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (under the Presidential Administration) and the Mongolian National Public Radio and Television (MNB);
- Memorandum of Mutual Understanding and Cooperation between the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Mongolian Academy of Sciences;
- Memorandum of Cooperation between the Valikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology and the Chinggis Khan National Museum.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to open a consulate in Mongolia's Bayan-Ölgii aimag.