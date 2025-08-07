Mongolia and Italy discuss expanding cooperation in emergency management

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of emergency management. Discussions focused on sharing experience, implementing joint capacity-building projects for emergency personnel, and enhancing collaboration in disaster preparedness and response to climate-induced natural hazards such as drought, dzud, floods, wildfires, and earthquakes.

Deputy Prime Minister Amarsaikhan Sainbuyan expressed gratitude for including Mongolia in the Italian Republic-led project titled “Strengthening of national capacities for building and managing resilient infrastructure for natural disasters,” which is being implemented across eight countries in Asia.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Italian Republic to Mongolia Giovanna Piccarreta affirmed Italy’s readiness to implement further joint projects in emergency management, acknowledging Mongolia’s progress in aligning its emergency management capacity with international standards.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and the Italian Republic.

