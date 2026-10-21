Mongolia and Germany sign declaration to strengthen strategic partnership

The declaration was signed by Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh and Bernhard Kotsch, State Secretary at Germany’s Federal Foreign Office. It outlines priority areas for strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Under the agreement, both sides committed to continuing support for the German-Mongolian Institute for Resources and Technology, which operates within the framework of bilateral development cooperation. They also agreed to strengthen scientific and research ties through initiatives such as the first Mongolian-German Science Day and expand scholarship opportunities for Mongolian students.

Cooperation in vocational education and training will also be expanded, with Germany sharing its expertise and best practices and the two countries implementing joint programs in Mongolia.

In defense and security, the countries agreed to enhance cooperation between their armed forces and organize specialized training in United Nations peacekeeping operations and mountain infantry.

The declaration also identifies renewable energy development and the transition to a green economy as priorities for boosting bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

In addition, Mongolia and Germany agreed to explore the mutual recognition of driving licenses and the possibility of concluding a bilateral social security agreement, with talks to be initiated on both issues.

As part of efforts to strengthen diplomatic and consular ties, Mongolia also announced plans to open a Consulate General in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Mongolia and Japan joined forces on afforestation and water projects in the Gobi.