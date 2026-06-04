Mongolia and Germany discuss trade, tech, consular ties

At the meeting, the two sides exchanged views in detail on the current state and prospects of Mongolia-Germany relations and cooperation. They also discussed opportunities to further expand and strengthen the two countries' Strategic Partnership in the fields of politics, trade, economy, investment, industry, technology, and consular relations.

In this context, the parties exchanged views on preparations for a number of events planned under the framework of bilateral cooperation, including a business forum, cultural and artistic performances, and a science event. The two sides also expressed their commitment to continue working together to organize the 10th meeting of the Mongolia-Germany Intergovernmental Working Group, which is responsible for overseeing and monitoring the implementation of the Agreement between the Government of Mongolia and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany on Cooperation in the Fields of Mineral Resources, Industry, and Technology, and to address issues facing cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.

The parties highlighted the significance of the Mongolian Government's decision to open a Consulate General in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, noting that it would contribute to strengthening people-to-people ties, private-sector cooperation, and the accessibility of consular services between the two countries. The sides also reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing cooperation within the framework of the United Nations and other international organizations. They noted that more than 30 representatives from the Federal Government, as well as governmental and non-governmental organizations of Germany, will attend and actively participate in the 17th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, which will be held in Ulaanbaatar.

During his visit to Mongolia, Commissioner for East Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific at the Federal Foreign Office, Joerg Polster, will also chair the Mongolia-Germany Consultative Meeting on Education, Culture and Science and participate in the Ulaanbaatar Dialogue International Conference on Northeast Asian Security.

The consultative meeting was led by the Director of the Department of Europe and Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, Battungalag Gankhuurai, and Commissioner for East Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Joerg Polster, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines launched a regular direct service between Astana and Ulaanbaatar, with the inaugural flight arriving at Chinggis Khaan International Airport.