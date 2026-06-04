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    Inaugural flight from Astana lands in Ulaanbaatar

    14:39, 4 June 2026

    Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines has launched a regular direct service between Astana and Ulaanbaatar, with the inaugural flight arriving at Chinggis Khaan International Airport, Qazinform News Agency learnt from MONTSAME.

    Inaugural flight from Astana lands in Ulaanbaatar
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    The flight is operated by SCAT Airlines twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

    According to MIAT Mongolian Airlines, the new connection expands travel opportunities for citizens, tourists, and business communities in both countries.

    It is expected to boost bilateral trade, tourism, and economic collaboration.

    Inaugural flight from Astana lands in Ulaanbaatar
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    As Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana is a hub for politics, economics, education, and innovation. Known for its striking modern architecture, cultural institutions, and international business environment, Astana also serves as one of Central Asia’s key aviation hubs.

    Noteworthy, Cathay Pacific to launch direct Hong Kong-Almaty flights in 2027.

    Kazakhstan Mongolia Kazakhstan-Mongolia Civil aviation Airports Travel Tourism
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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