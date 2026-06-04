Inaugural flight from Astana lands in Ulaanbaatar

The flight is operated by SCAT Airlines twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

According to MIAT Mongolian Airlines, the new connection expands travel opportunities for citizens, tourists, and business communities in both countries.

It is expected to boost bilateral trade, tourism, and economic collaboration.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

As Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana is a hub for politics, economics, education, and innovation. Known for its striking modern architecture, cultural institutions, and international business environment, Astana also serves as one of Central Asia’s key aviation hubs.

Noteworthy, Cathay Pacific to launch direct Hong Kong-Almaty flights in 2027.