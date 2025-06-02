Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia strengthen cooperation in civil aviation

The meeting held on June 1 focused on the issues of strengthening cooperation in civil aviation, air traffic development, launching new air routes, as well as boosting passenger and cargo flows.

Ambassador Menilbekov informed the Saudi side about the development of the aviation industry of Kazakhstan, as well as new opportunities for cooperation in this area. Particular attention was paid to the possibilities of using the 5th degree of air freedom in Kazakhstan by Saudi airlines.

To date, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia have launched direct flights on the routes Almaty-Jeddah, Almaty-Medina, Shymkent-Jeddah, Shymkent-Medina and Astana-Jeddah, operated by Kazakhstan's Air Astana, SCAT and the Saudi airline Flynas.

Earlier it was reported that over 890,000 pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj 1446.